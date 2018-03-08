Da Truth Talks About Preparing To Discourse With People Of Different Faiths [EXCLUSIVE]

Da Truth thinks there should be cameras in the “Get Up!” studio after seeing TJ dance. He talks to Maurette Brown-Clark about the new book he’s working on called, “What Do I Say, When They Say?” been in a conversation with a person of another faith and felt stuck? The book, he says, is supposed to provide short answers to big questions.

Da Truth quotes the bible- “Be always ready to give a defense for the hope that lies within you” -and explains how he’s working to help equip people to do so. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

