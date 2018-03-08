Get Up Erica
Da Truth Dares To Admit He Was Underwhelmed By “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted March 8, 2018
“Black Panther” is on track to make a billion dollars already, and it starts playing in China today! As Maurette Brown-Clark reports this news, she does your standard check to see if everyone in the room has seen it. It’s a unanimous yes, but Da truth admits that he was actually underwhelmed by the film.

The “Black Panther” naysayers have been staying silent for the most part, so the fact that Da Truth has admitted to his true feelings is shocking. But, no worries, he says he’s willing to give the film another shot. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

