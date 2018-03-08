Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is British Vogue’s April Cover Girl

Edward Enninful‘s presence at British Vogue has created some (great) changes for the magazine. Gugu Mbatha-Raw is British Vogue’s April cover star, making her the second Black woman, since the beginning of his reign in December, to be on the cover of the magazine.
The ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ star was photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled by Vogue senior contributing fashion editor, Kate Phelan. She is wearing Valentino on the cover. Her makeup features a brown smokey eye (so on trend!) and a rusty red lip. It was done by Hannah Murray.
The editorial is equally as beautiful. Mbatha-Raw wears a metallic silver Dior pyjama suit paired with Ferragamo sandals. In the article the actress talks about her career trajectory, conversations with Oprah, and more.
The April issue goes on newstands March 9th, 2018. You can read part of the interview, here.
