Big Shiz Reveals How His Name Honors A Friend After Sudden Passing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Big Shiz, also known as LaShawn Daniels, talks about where the name “Big Shiz,” came from. The first time he flew out to California and he was scared to death of flying. When he and music partner Rodney Jerkins got off the plane, a man named Frank Edwards, whom had never met, greeted him warmly and exclaimed “Shiz!” He made him feel at home and welcome, and made sure he was taken care of during his stay. Then, he passed away abruptly, about a week later.

He says ever since that time, the nickname given to him by such a pure, kind-spirited man, stuck. Now, he says he thinks of it as not only a tribute to Frank, but as a reminder to the standard by which he seeks to operate. He talks about “Big Shiz” as a nod to ourselves as a growing, evolving beings, and an intentional departure from the formalness of his first name, “LaShawn.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

