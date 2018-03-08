Local
Home > Local

PLant a Seed Ministry Community Out Reach and Fundraiser On Saturday March 10, 2018

The Light NC Staff

Posted March 8, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment
Fighting adversity. Homeless man sleeping with sign and money tin

Source: CatLane / Getty

Plant A Seed Ministry will hold a community event this Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, in the 1300 block of South Bloodworth Street, Raleigh, NC. The event is co-hosted by Reach Out Ministries and will feature music, food, and a clothing give away for those in need.

Help is desperately needed to rebuild the ministry’s house destroyed by fire on February 24, 2018. The home was to house six-homeless women and provide support to help them rebuild their lives. Donations are coming in slow with less than $5000 of the needed $25,000 goal raised.

To donate and support this worthy cause go https://www.gofundme.com/plant-a-seed-ministry-house-burns.

Read Also:

White Teacher That Slammed A Child Against The Wall And Locked Students In The Classroom Doesn’t Get Fired

BET Reveals Full Cast Of Bobby Brown Miniseries

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading PLant a Seed Ministry Community Out Reach and Fundraiser On Saturday March 10, 2018

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18