Kathie Lee Gifford Speaks About Her Long Friendship With Billy Graham And Relationship With God [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Today - Season 67

Source: NBC / Getty

Kathie Lee Gifford was raised a Christian and her family attended church often. While doing an interview with Megyn Kelly she spoke about the last time she saw Graham at his 95th birthday and how he told her he loved her. Gifford also spoke about her relationship with God and how she feels about death.

She said, “What just happened for Billy, happened for my husband, happened for my mother, for my father. Everybody that dies in Christ…goes immediately into the arms of Christ for eternity. That is the hope of the Christian faith. Yes, it gives us the tools we need to live in the world today while we are alive. But that’s why I could hold my dead husband in my arms and rejoice, because I knew where he was.”

While on the show she shared the word of God and shared that people don’t need more religion, they need more Jesus. Fans loved every word Gifford spoke of as she talked about God. Graham’s son on Twitter wrote, “.@KathieLGifford, a long-time friend of our family, shared some wonderful sentiments about my father @BillyGraham on @MegynTODAY yesterday. Most importantly she shared the Gospel w/thousands watching—it was powerful! Thank you Kathie Lee—Daddy would have been proud of you!”

