Pastor Fired After Officiating Same-Sex Wedding [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 7 hours ago
Anna Golladay loves God and loved her job as an associate pastor at First Methodist Church. According to Fox 17, the superintendent of the ‘Scenic South District of the Holston Conference of The United Methodist Church’ revoked her license. During her interview she mentioned that she helped the church welcome the LGBTQ community.

Golladay said, “We started the revitalization process with an assumption of inclusion for GLBT folk and have not strayed from that and we knew that inclusion was going to very much be a part of our story.” She conducted a same sex wedding even though the Methodist church didn’t allow it.

She said, “If I am going to step out in faith knowing that I am potentially crossing a line based on the rules of a man-made book, I wanted to be intentional about that. I wanted to be sure that it was exactly what God intended me to do. I find it sad that the Church asks of me to be their pastor in always at all times, except for one day out of one year in their entire life. There’s something fundamentally wrong about that.” The decision has cost her the license and some of her church members are standing with her. We will keep you updated on this story.

