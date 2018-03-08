Get Up Erica
What White Christians Can Do To Stand With Minority Christians On Racial Injustice Issues

The Light NC staff

Posted 7 hours ago
Close-Up Of People Doing Handshake

Source: Chevanon Wonganuchitmetha / EyeEm / Getty

At church you are surrounded by people of different races and backgrounds. In this video, Isaac Adams speaks on how White Christians can support minority Christians when racial injustice takes place. Adams gave a list to viewers and wanted them to understand why he thinks it would help.

One piece of advice he gave was doing work on behalf of minority Christians. Get involved with events and they are trying to do to stop racial injustice. He also mentioned the power of prayer and how it changes everything and different situations.

Adams also believes that you should spend time with people who aren’t like you. This will help you gain a better understanding of why they are doing what they are or how change will affect them. Do you agree with the advice Isaac Adams gave?

