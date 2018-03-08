Get Up Erica
Evangelical Leader Tired Of Christians Making Excuses For Donald Trump [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

U.S. President Trump and Swedish Prime Minister Lofven

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Collin Hansen is tired of Christians making excuses for certain things that Donald Trump does. According to Raw Story, Hansen is upset at evangelicals such as Jerry Falwell Jr. supporting Trump. He believes that it needs to change and doesn’t understand why they continue to support him.

Hansen said, “You used to think morality is important. Now, morality is not important. You used to think repentance is important. President Trump says that he’s never had anything to ask forgiveness for. I mean it is very confusing.” He also mentioned that by Trump going against LGBT rights and banning Muslims is opposite of what Christian’s should do.

He went on to say, “We’re ignoring the corruption inside the church — the moral corruption, the theological corruption, because we’re trying to protect the church against what we see as these outside threats, whether it be the gay rights lobby or abortion rights or Muslim refugees or illegal immigrants. Meanwhile the compromises being made on the inside have the possibility of truly destroying the credibility of American Christian witness.” Watch the interview and let us know your thoughts.

