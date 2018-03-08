Ernest Pugh “Survive” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Are you going through some things and feel like you just might not make it? You might need to watch the new video from Ernest Pugh for his hit song, “Survive.” In the video you watch a woman face cancer, a man lose his job and a couple go through divorce.

The song talks about being victorious and not defeated. He sings about God pushing you through the circumstance no matter what. Pugh sings, “You can’t stop me you can’t black me I overcome every trial.” Watch this inspiring video and let us know what you think.

