Why Church Hurt Suffers Might Protect Their Abusers [EXCLUSIVE]

GRIFF discusses the challenges faced by people who suffer from abuse in church. Since that such trauma occurred to them in their church community, their abuser is someone their family knows and trusts. Consequently, people feel like they have to stay silent about the abuse. GRIFF breaks down how the surprising reason for that has more to do with feeling a desire to protect your loved ones, more than to keep the secret for ones own sake.

Then, GRIFF & Erica Campbell talk about how, as parents, they make sure such conditions don’t develop for their kids. She also details how her family made sure to teach her to decipher whether a situation was inappropriate or not. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

