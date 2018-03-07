Laquita Hodge Explains Common Phrases You Shouldn’t Say To A Grieving Person [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Laquita Hodge certified grief recovery specialist who is currently training to be a life coach for widows, and hosts seminars on coping with grief. Within 8-9 months, Laquita lost her mother, god mother & father, her cousin, her son, and then her husband. After going through all of that, she says, her eyes were opened to all of the hurt that people were experiencing, as well as all of the things people say to grieving people that aren’t helpful.

Laquita talks about the difference between sadness and grief. She touches on some of the symptoms of grief and how it can really interrupt your life. Check out this exclusive interview to hear more of this enlightening information on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

