Healthy Ever After: The Three Things You Should Always Know About Your Body [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Katina Kennedy joined “Get Up!” for Healthy Ever After. She talked about the big three: blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. She explains why it’s crucial for everyone to know these three numbers, and thus, or health status, all the time. If you don’t know your big three, you are headed down the wrong path.

When we’re talking blood sugar, we’re monitoring the disease, Diabetes. If you are experiencing certain changes in your body, your blood sugar can tell you if Diabetes could be culprit. Dr. Katina also talks about what the new normal blood pressure number is, and why it has changed. She encourages folks to check their blood pressure once a week, and breaks down the different types of cholesterol, and which one is the most dangerous. Check out this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

