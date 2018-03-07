Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Mr. Griffin: Why Fathers Are Crucial In Girl’s Lives [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

GRIFF was really touched by a North Carolina woman’s testimony of surviving rape and molestation, starting with her pastor, and then her father, at a young age. GRIFF couldn’t shake the horror of that trauma, and wanted to speak on it from a perspective of fatherhood. He talks about the importance of fathers in their daughters lives.

When a father isn’t a part of their daughter’s life, there is a part of her missing, which affects her interactions with men for the rest of her life. GRIFF extends his apologies to girls everywhere for the terrible actions they have suffered from men they were supposed to be able to trust. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: At Least You Don’t Owe [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Mr. Griffin: Level Up On Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: All Of The Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Celebrating Our Favorite Celebrity Fathers

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebrating Our Favorite Celebrity Fathers

Continue reading Celebrating Our Favorite Celebrity Fathers

Celebrating Our Favorite Celebrity Fathers

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18