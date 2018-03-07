Mr. Griffin: Why Fathers Are Crucial In Girl’s Lives [EXCLUSIVE]

GRIFF was really touched by a North Carolina woman’s testimony of surviving rape and molestation, starting with her pastor, and then her father, at a young age. GRIFF couldn’t shake the horror of that trauma, and wanted to speak on it from a perspective of fatherhood. He talks about the importance of fathers in their daughters lives.

When a father isn’t a part of their daughter’s life, there is a part of her missing, which affects her interactions with men for the rest of her life. GRIFF extends his apologies to girls everywhere for the terrible actions they have suffered from men they were supposed to be able to trust. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

