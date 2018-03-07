Da Truth Explains Why Asking Questions Is A Great Way To Connect [EXCLUSIVE]

Da Truth explains why, when trying to connect with millennials, one of the most important thing we can do is ask questions. When people see your vulnerability, they’re more inclined to talk to you. It’s not just about instructing them, it’s also about getting to know them.

Follow @GetUpErica

Then, a young lady calls up to talk about all of the great things millennials are doing in the world, and why it’s silly to stereotype them all as of that isn’t true. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF & Da Truth On The Common Mistakes Made When Communicating With Millennials [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Erica Campbell, GRIFF & Da Truth On Common Issues With Surrendering To God [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Da TRUTH On How The Church Can Engage More With Millennials [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: