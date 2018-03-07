How A Little Girl Went Viral & Got To Meet Michelle Obama [EXCLUSIVE]

A little girl went viral when her mom took a photo of her gazing at Michelle Obama‘s official portrait. Her mom talked about the moments leading up to the photo, and how she had been waiting for her 2-year-old to turn around and look at the camera. But she couldn’t turn around; she was totally enraptured in Michelle Obama looking “like a queen.”

Well days, after he photo made its rounds, the little got to meet Michelle Obama herself, and they had a great time! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

