Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

How A Little Girl Went Viral & Got To Meet Michelle Obama [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

A little girl went viral when her mom took a photo of her gazing at Michelle Obama‘s official portrait. Her mom talked about the moments leading up to the photo, and how she had been waiting for her 2-year-old to turn around and look at the camera. But she couldn’t turn around; she was totally enraptured in Michelle Obama looking “like a queen.”

Well days, after he photo made its rounds, the little got to meet Michelle Obama herself, and they had a great time! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Michelle Obama Became A Fashion Icon [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Little Girl Seeing Michelle Obama’s Portrait Goes Viral [PHOTO]

RELATED:  Michelle Obama Reveals What She Will Miss Most About Being First Lady [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18