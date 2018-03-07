Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: God Don’t Arrest Nobody [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
In this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell says what she loves about God is that he gave us a choice. He created us and certainly wants certain things for us, but he made that our choice. His word says you must come to him humbly and choose to give Him your heart.

He won’t force anything on you- which is why it’s all the more amazing when you choose to surrender your heart to Him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

