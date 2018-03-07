Ericaism: God Has Overcome The World [EXCLUSIVE]

When Erica Campbell was young, she says he felt different from everybody else. That feeling stayed with her as she noticed that she didn’t stress about her problems like a lot of other people did. As life throws its curveballs, its tempting to lose your joy and your peace. But the way her parents raised her, Erica explains, she always knew that God would take care of it, and no trouble would last forever.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica reads from John 16:33, which says, “I have told you these things so that in me you may have peace.” It also tells us that God has overcome the world, and therefore, you should know that God is in control and has you covered. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: Healing Is Possible [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Being Gospel Artists [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: We’ll Get ‘Em Next Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: