Anthony Brown & Group Therapy To Perform At Women's Empowerment 2018!

Posted 4 hours ago
Women's Empowerment -- Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

Source: courtesy of Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

Are you ready? The creative force in music, that is Anthony Brown & Group Therapy are coming to Women’s Empowerment 2018! Anthony Brown & group therAPy have performed on a variety of national TV platforms including BET, TBN, and TV One.

Featured on national and international platforms including Essence Festival, Bishop TD Jakes’ Megafest, the New Orleans Jazz Festival and more, Anthony Brown & group therAPy are undeniably part of this generation’s brightest stars.

The best part is Anthony Brown & Group Therapy will be performing for YOU at Women’s Empowerment 2018!

