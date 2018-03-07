Anthony Brown & Group Therapy To Perform At Women’s Empowerment 2018!

Are you ready? The creative force in music, that is Anthony Brown & Group Therapy are coming to Women’s Empowerment 2018! Anthony Brown & group therAPy have performed on a variety of national TV platforms including BET, TBN, and TV One.

Featured on national and international platforms including Essence Festival, Bishop TD Jakes’ Megafest, the New Orleans Jazz Festival and more, Anthony Brown & group therAPy are undeniably part of this generation’s brightest stars.

The best part is Anthony Brown & Group Therapy will be performing for YOU at Women’s Empowerment 2018!

Click Here to purchase tickets!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: