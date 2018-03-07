Local
Home > Local

Missing Durham Man’s Family Prays For Safe Return

Melissa Wade

Posted 6 hours ago
10 reads
Leave a comment
US-CRIME-SCHOOL SHOOTING

Source: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty

 

The pews were packed Tuesday night inside Belle-Yeager Freewill Baptist Church for a prayer vigil at this same Durham church where Charleston Goodman sang in the choir and served on the usher board. And where everyone affectionately called him “Scoot” – short for “Scooter.”

Goodman was abducted by a group of men on Jan. 28th.

Goodman’s mother told ABC11, “He was, he is one of the most wonderful, loving, caring, patient and kind young men anybody would ever want to know.

It was January 28, about 6:20 pm when eyewitnesses told police several men approached Goodman in a silver minivan – a Honda Odyssey – on East Woodcroft Parkway, forced Scoot into the vehicle and drove off. His mom watched the abduction in horror.

“He didn’t know those people. I didn’t know them either,” Tammie Goodman said. “Because he was saying, ‘who are you? You got the wrong person. Why are you doing this?'”

Read more at ABC11.com

Charleston Goodman , durham man abducted , Tammie Goodman

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Missing Durham Man’s Family Prays For Safe Return

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 7 days ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 7 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18