Help Wanted At The White House As Employment Opportunities Abound With Nonstop Resignations, Firings

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Help Wanted At The White House As Employment Opportunities Abound With Nonstop Resignations, Firings

The White House can't stop, won't stop losing staffers by the dozens.

News One

Posted 18 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

With all the bragging the president has done about how many people in the country have jobs, he may need to pay more attention closer to home as the White House resignation floodgates just can’t seem to stay shut.

Yet another key White House insider was reportedly set to leave the Trump administration just hours after the president proudly proclaimed that he liked the “conflict” that has routinely led to the departure of dozens of others. The Tuesday afternoon announcement that Gary Cohn, the president’s top economic adviser, has apparently had enough of the madness followed the revelation that another Trump adviser had violated a rule surrounding Alabama’s special election, casting doubt on her future in the White House, too.

The developments unfolded after the president hosted the Swedish prime minister in the White House and discussed the revolving door when it came to his staff.

“It’s tough, I like conflict, I like having two people with different points of view – and I certainly have that – and then I make a decision,” Yahoo News reported the president said.

Famous last words.

Soon afterward, it was reported that White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway has violated an election law known as the Hatch Act that says, according to CNN, “that with the exception of the president and the vice president, employees of the executive branch cannot engage in any sort of conduct or speech that might be construed as endorsing one party or one candidate over another.”

She apparently crossed the line pushing the senate candidacy of accused pedophile Roy Moore.

While the White House was licking those wounds with a steady stream of denials over the announcement by the Office of Special Counsel, Cohn was apparently plotting his escape over a disagreement – or, “conflict” – with the president’s plans to impose a controversial tax on steel and aluminum imports, according to the Associated Press.

The White House has lost at least 32 key staffers either through firings or resignations. A full list of those people follow, according to MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin. Conway could make it 33, depending on the consequences for her alleged violation.

SEE ALSO:

Love and Hip Hop’s Stevie J Going To Prison

Ben Carson Has Botched HUD And Seems To Know He’s A Failure

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

44 photos Launch gallery

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 7 days ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 7 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18