Timothy Cunningham Still Missing: Reward Grows In CDC Employee’s Disappearance

Timothy Cunningham's sister is coping with her brother's mysterious vanishing.

Posted 18 hours ago
Areward for information on Timothy Cunningham, the missing public health service commander at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, had grown to more than $24,000 on GoFundMe on Tuesday. Cunningham, 35, has disappeared after leaving work early and was last seen or heard from February 12.

The disappearance has been especially difficult for Cunningham’s parents and his sister, Tiara Cunningham. The family is “remaining positive and prayerful” through their rough time.

“I have been trying my best to go through daily activities such as work without getting distracted,” Tiara Cunningham told ABC News in a text message on Tuesday. “But no one can really prepare you for seeing your face or your brother’s face on the news while at work.”

The family waits for Cunningham’s safe return, they are trying to continue to stick together.

“So it’s a new normal that isn’t normal and many people won’t understand,” Tiara Cunningham added.

The reward of more than $24,000 via GoFundMe has grown tremendously since the page was launched 15 days ago. Private donations, as well as donations from the family, contributed to the reward increase, Atlanta Police spokeswoman Lisa Bender told ABC News.

The support for the Cunningham family has been strong since the public first learned of the Morehouse grad’s disappearance more than three weeks ago.

“I was overwhelmed by the support both locally and nationally,” Cunningham’s sister also said. “The support of the public is indicative of how impactful Tim’s reach is,” she added. “He regularly participated in service events around the city. He served citizens in New York City during Hurricane Sandy and was ready to deploy to service in his capacity.”

Before his vanishing, Cunningham was upset after being denied a promotion, police said. No foul play is suspected in the case.

