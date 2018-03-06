Shanta Atkins On The Process Of Healing From Silent Suffering [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell‘s sister, Shanta Atkins, is not only a singer, but the executive director of the organization “Love Changes Lives.” She also travels to help build up rural, underdeveloped communities. Shanta talks about her song, “God Sees You,” and how the inspiration for it came out of her work. At first, Shanta says, she she didn’t know it would be a song, and just started thinking about the experiences of the people she has worked with.

Shanta Atkins explains how she listens to and helps women dealing with hurt, and how simply listening begins a healing process. Shanta also talks about empowering those who are suffering in silence, and think they have to “shut up about it.” Shanta explains how people can seek help for themselves in this situation. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

