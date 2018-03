How Will & Jaden Smith Are Helping To Take Care Of Flint [EXCLUSIVE]

It has been over four years since the city of Flint, Michigan has had water clean enough to use. Since their lead-laced water problem first drew the outrage of America’s people, the story of Flint has been largely ignored as it fell to the wayside in the news cycle.

Follow @GetUpErica

But some activists and do-gooders haven’t stopped focusing their efforts. Will Smith and his son, Jaden, have been donating water through their water company, and they plan to keep going. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Bringing 3 Generations Of Black Womanhood To TV [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Will Smith’s Christian Grandmother Made An Impact On His Career [VIDEO]

RELATED: Shanta Atkins On The Process Of Healing From Silent Suffering [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: