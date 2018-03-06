Why Big Shiz Says He’s Not Becoming An Artist [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Big Shiz, (a.k.a. LaShawn Daniels) explains what he means when he says he’s “not becoming an artist,” despite the fact that he has created his own project. Instead, he says, this is a project he created because he felt compelled to say something. Big Shiz explains why he’s not putting traditional gospel music down by aiming to create hip-hop, and why he can’t risk the audience feeling like he’s trying.

“It’s a lot of cool people who love God,” Big Shiz says. Big Shiz talks about doing “I Luh God,” and why he’s hesitant with being heavy-handed with “trap gospel” sounds on the new project. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

