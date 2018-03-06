Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: Hold Your Friends Accountable [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

In this hilarious prayer, GRIFF talks about holding our friends accountable. Just like a man would let his homie know if his shorts are too short, GRIFF says, he implores women to check their friends when they’ve got waist trainers on. He said he hugged a lady, and she was so hard and cold because of the intensely tough material of the waist trainer she was wearing.

GRIFF wonders if their isn’t something a little less shockingly rigid that waist trainers can be made out of. Click on the audio player above to hear more in this exclusive clip from GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Jay Pharoah Lends 3 Or 4 Friends To GRIFF’s Tax Prayer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED:  GRIFF’s Prayer: Meat Withdrawals [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: God Thank You For My Dog [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 7 days ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 7 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18