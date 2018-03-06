GRIFF’s Prayer: Hold Your Friends Accountable [EXCLUSIVE]

In this hilarious prayer, GRIFF talks about holding our friends accountable. Just like a man would let his homie know if his shorts are too short, GRIFF says, he implores women to check their friends when they’ve got waist trainers on. He said he hugged a lady, and she was so hard and cold because of the intensely tough material of the waist trainer she was wearing.

GRIFF wonders if their isn’t something a little less shockingly rigid that waist trainers can be made out of. Click on the audio player above to hear more in this exclusive clip from GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

