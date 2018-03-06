What Exactly Does It Mean To Have “Church Hurt?” [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell breaks down the exact definition of church hurt: it occurs when you’ve been a victim of a total abuse of power in the church. This abuse of power could be anything from sexual assault and molestation to psychological manipulation. Erica talks a bit about folks who may be coming to church without an understanding of their own voice, who rely too heavily on leaders and their point of view.

It’s important to remember that your church leaders are human beings- not God. So, just like any humans, sometimes your church leaders make mistakes. It’s important to attribute those mistakes to their humanity, not God or Jesus. Check out this exclusive, inspiring clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

