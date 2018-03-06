Love Talking: God Cares About The Brokenhearted [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell reminds us in this Love Talk that God cares about the broken hearted. When we are hurt, we feel alone, but there is hope and there is help and you are not actually by yourself. Erica reads from Psalms, “He heals the broken hearts and binds up their wounds.” You can tap into Jesus and he can heal our hearts. He will listen and help you walk through the process, and let you know that you’re not crazy, and your feelings are valid.

When you are dealing with a broken heart, you have to deal with it, and then release it. It is possible to get free, to not define yourself by what you’ve been through- just turn it over to God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

