Faith Walking: Find Your Faith In God, Not People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell reads from from Hebrews 11, which says, “but without faith, it is impossible to please Him.” Erica reminds us that “you can’t trust God and doubt God in the same sentence.” Just believe that all things are possible to those who believe. The Bible clearly maps out what faith is, where it comes from, and how to nurture it.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica Campbell talks about how crucial it is to understand how much power your words have, and understand that they come from your experiences. Get to know God, and watch everything change. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Faith Walk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Let Your Anger Block Your Praise [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Stay Steadfast, Forget The Past [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Help A Sista Out [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: