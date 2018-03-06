Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Find Your Faith In God, Not People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell reads from from Hebrews 11, which says, “but without faith, it is impossible to please Him.” Erica reminds us that “you can’t trust God and doubt God in the same sentence.” Just believe that all things are possible to those who believe. The Bible clearly maps out what faith is, where it comes from, and how to nurture it.

Erica Campbell talks about how crucial it is to understand how much power your words have, and understand that they come from your experiences. Get to know God, and watch everything change. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Faith Walk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Let Your Anger Block Your Praise [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Stay Steadfast, Forget The Past [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Help A Sista Out [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 7 days ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 7 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18