Ericaism: Healing Is Possible [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s important to be mindful of the way we regard our church leaders, and how we could possibly be allocating too much power to them. The bible talks about preachers who take advantage of their power, calling them “false profits,” and “deceitful workmen.” These are the kinds of people that can devastate people’s lives with their abuse of power. For those who fall victim to such abuse, there is always a path to healing open through God.

God and Satan aren’t walking on this earth themselves, so they both use people to do their work. God created us to listen and receive, and form bonds and relationships. But the enemy manipulates that need for leadership, and consequently we sometimes get tricked into putting those leaders in God’s position. But we shouldn’t attribute the misdeeds of people to God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Ericaism on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

