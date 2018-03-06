Pastor of the Month Recipients
[PHOTOS] 2018 February Pastor Of The Month Pictures At Zion Christian Center

On Sunday March 4, 2018 The Light 103.9’s Jerry Smith and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina’s Jasmine Smith presented the 2018 February Pastor Of The plaque to Pastor Danny Johnson of Zion Christian Center in Roxboro North Carolina. The church was jammed packed and Pastor Johnson gave a powerful word. Below are pictures from the presentation. The Pastor of The Month is presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Zero Rez.

