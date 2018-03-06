Big Shiz On Making Sure He Remains “Close To The Culture” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Big Shiz talks about his style in the “Again Love” music video. He talks about being “close to the culture,” and so, rather than hiring a stylist, they picked pieces that they really thought were fly. He talks about driving out to the desert with his team, with his clothes in a bag, changing right there on the spot jumping into it. He laughs about his wife, who he says takes credit for his flyness.

Follow @GetUpErica

Big Shiz also talks about his beard routine, which includes “organic juices and berries straight from Zamunda.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Big Shiz Talks About Making A Studio Out Of A Blanket To Record “Again Love” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Big Shiz Discusses How He Uses His Love Of Music To Write Songs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Big Shiz “Again Love” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

The Latest: