Get Up Erica
Big Shiz On Making Sure He Remains “Close To The Culture” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 17 hours ago
Big Shiz talks about his style in the “Again Love” music video. He talks about being “close to the culture,” and so, rather than hiring a stylist, they picked pieces that they really thought were fly. He talks about driving out to the desert with his team, with his clothes in a bag, changing right there on the spot jumping into it. He laughs about his wife, who he says takes credit for his flyness.

Big Shiz also talks about his beard routine, which includes “organic juices and berries straight from Zamunda.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

