Florida Teacher Gives The Worst Excuse Ever For Her White Supremacist Podcast

Dayanna Volitich is a middle school social studies teacher in Crystal River, Florida who — on her downtime — has a white supremacist podcast.

The Huffington Post reported that under the pseudonym Tiana Dalichov, Volitich brags about “bringing her white nationalist beliefs into the classroom and hiding her ideology from administrators. She said that when parents complained to the school’s principal about how she is injecting political bias into the classroom, Volitich lied to the principal and said it was not true.” The 25-year-old also said more white supremacists need to infiltrate classrooms and that Muslims should be “eradicated from the face of the earth.”

Dayanna was fired from the school last week. Citrus County School District Superintendent said in a statement, “On Friday, March 2, 2018, the Citrus County School District was made aware [by a HuffPost reporter] of a concerning podcast. The Human Resources department was notified and an investigation was initiated immediately. The teacher has been removed from the classroom and the investigation is ongoing.”

Dayana is now speaking out and claiming the podcast was all satire. She said in a statement to WFLA-TV, an ABC News affiliate, “None of the statements released about my being a white nationalist or white supremacist have any truth to them, nor are my political beliefs injected into my teaching of social studies curriculum. While operating under the Russian pseudonym ‘Tiana Dalichov’ on social media and the Unapologetic Podcast, I employed political satire and exaggeration, mainly to the end of attracting listeners and followers, and generating conversation about the content discussed between myself and my guests.”

She continued, “The views ‘Tiana Dalichov’ espouses do not pervade my professional career. As an adult, my decisions are my own, and my family has nothing whatsoever to do with my social media accounts or my podcast. From them, I humbly ask for forgiveness, as it was never my intention to cause them grief while engaging in a hobby on my personal time. All future questions about the current situation should be directed to my attorney. I cannot comment further, due to the ongoing school board investigation.”

Dayana sounds like a student rather than a teacher. How could she think her podcast would not “pervade my professional career”? She talks about being a teacher in the podcast. It’s not as if she made up a fictional character who is an international spy. Furthermore, what grown woman, who teaches children, promotes hate to attract listeners and followers? Dayana clearly does not have the mental capacity to teach anyone. She would’ve been better off admitting she is a stone-cold racist.

