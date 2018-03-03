Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx

Clueless starlet Stacey Dash is officially running for a congressional seat in the state of California. With the slogan “Dash to DC,” The former Fox News host will run on the Republican ticket to represent California’s 44th Congressional District, which is currently led by Rep. Nanette Barragán.

In some bizarre outreach, Dash is begging for donations via Twitter and she thinks shouting out the Bronx will help her.

One donor said he hated me when I went conservative and followed it with “But then I grew up.” He asked me to help keep us free. Only a woke populace can do that. Thank you for your donation and I’m up against a machine but I’m a South Bronx chick. https://t.co/TKW9zbWlxG — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) March 2, 2018

Twitter wasn’t here for it:

Funny how now you want to claim The #Bronx so much now all of a sudden. Do us a favor and stop just stop. Can't believe @rubendiazjr even gave you a star on our walk of Fame. You're an embarrassment. — Welcome2theBronx™ (@Welcome2theBX) March 3, 2018

Stacey Dash is a has been who has flipped so many times she doesnt know what she stands for. She swears she’s from south Bronx and from poverty yet her mom drove a jaguar had nanny’s and her brother and cousin are super rich and successful who don’t remember the Bronx. Really?? — Lily (@lilck2x) March 2, 2018

Stacey Dash shouts out her South Bronx roots, turns to Twitter for campaign donations – She’s sassy, she’s from the Bronx and she wants you to throw some money to her latest endeavor. No, it’s not Cardi B. Interestingly enough, it’s Stacey Dash. The C… https://t.co/sLMsq8zmuI — Indie Central Radio (@iCentralRadio) March 3, 2018

The ever irrelevant and talentless Stacey Dash has figured out how to make money through campaign contributions. — Teri – #resist (@teri_zawa) March 2, 2018

Me thinking of all the time/money/tweets/oxygen Stacey Dash will waste attempting to run for congress… in a very Black/Brown/Blue district. HRC won 44th by 83% pic.twitter.com/qbE2klnzy4 — Mireille M. (@8763Wonderland) February 27, 2018

How much money do I need to need to donate to make sure Stacey Dash doesn't represent anyone or anything anywhere? — Cynia Barnwell (@notsocynicalC) February 27, 2018

Can Stacey really be this delusional to think she has a chance at winning. Probably not. Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach make up the 44th Congressional District, which is mainly Black and Latin. Out of the total population (723,685), 511,063 identify as Hispanic, while 110,038 identify as Black, the U.S. Census reports. But Dash doesn’t care about winning or losing, this is a paycheck and more fame for her, as Trevor Noah explained.

