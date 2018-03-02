How GRIFF Caused Commotion When He Borrowed TJ’s Car [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell, GRIFF and TJ struck up a conversation about giving people rides when they need them. What is the policy for giving a friend or relative a ride home? Do you ask for gas money? Are rides restricted to people who aren’t out of the way, or will you give rides even when it’s not convenient?

Follow @GetUpErica

TJ interjects with a funny story about the time GRIFF borrowed her car. When he returned it, he parked it in the wrong place, and caused a bit of commotion. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF Has The Perfect Solution When Listener Misses Her “Get Up!” Call [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How You Can Laugh With GRIFF For A Cause This Weekend! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: TJ Has The Perfect Response To GRIFF’s Bible-Related Pick Up Line [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: