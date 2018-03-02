Faith Walking: Help A Sista Out [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell starts this Faith Walk with Exodus 17:12, which explains how Moses received assistance holding his hands up so the children of Israel could cross the red sea. Instead of complaining, they held his hands up for him so he could complete the task.

When you carry someone else’s burdens, God will carry you. So there is no sense in tearing each other down, because no one wins. When you give encouragement and help, God gets the glory. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

