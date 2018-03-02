Jonathan Nelson’s Version Of His Own Song Doesn’t Work For GRIFF! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When Jonathan Nelson came by the “Get Up!” morning show, he, GRIFF and Erica Campbell had a blast. After the show, they hung out a little longer and it turned into a sing-along. GRIFF launched into a passionate rendition of Jonathan’s song, “Victory,” while Erica and Jonathan straightened up the percussion.

When Jonathan starts to sing, it’s not quite up to GRIFF’s satisfaction. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

