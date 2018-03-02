Jay Pharoah Lends 3 Or 4 Friends To GRIFF’s Tax Prayer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jay Pharoah and his incredible impressions added some flare to this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer. As GRIFF prayed for some divine assistance with this year’s income taxes, Jay lent some friends, like Chris Tucker, Katt Williams and Jay-Z. Hey, there’s strength in numbers right?’

Follow @GetUpErica

Then, Jay talks about the nickname he got as a kid in school, “Jared The Parot,” because of his impressions. He also talks about life after Saturday Night Live, and all the movie roles he’s working on, including Richard Pryor. Check out this exclusive interview to hear more of this special version of GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Meat Withdrawals [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: God Thank You For My Dog [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Shout Out To The Black Panther Babies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: