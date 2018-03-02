Get Up Erica
Jay Pharoah Lends 3 Or 4 Friends To GRIFF’s Tax Prayer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted March 2, 2018
Jay Pharoah and his incredible impressions added some flare to this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer. As GRIFF prayed for some divine assistance with this year’s income taxes, Jay lent some friends, like Chris Tucker, Katt Williams and Jay-Z. Hey, there’s strength in numbers right?’

Then, Jay talks about the nickname he got as a kid in school, “Jared The Parot,” because of his impressions. He also talks about life after Saturday Night Live, and all the movie roles he’s working on, including Richard Pryor. Check out this exclusive interview to hear more of this special version of GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

