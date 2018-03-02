Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Being Gospel Artists [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted March 2, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Jonathan Nelson was hanging out with Erica Campbell and GRIFF for this Ericaism. He talked about growing up in the church, and how he transitioned from singing in his dad’s church, to stages all around the world. He explains how he strikes a balance between his duties as a worship leader and a gospel artist, and why he’s careful not to mix the two.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: We’ll Get ‘Em Next Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Pursue Destiny [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: It’s Not What You Say, It’s How You Say It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 days ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 4 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18