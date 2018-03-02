Ericaism: Being Gospel Artists [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jonathan Nelson was hanging out with Erica Campbell and GRIFF for this Ericaism. He talked about growing up in the church, and how he transitioned from singing in his dad’s church, to stages all around the world. He explains how he strikes a balance between his duties as a worship leader and a gospel artist, and why he’s careful not to mix the two.

