Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Jonathan Nelson On The Benefits Of A Diverse Worship Experience [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Light NC staff

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

The Jonathan Nelson was hanging out in the “Get Up!” studio with Erica Campbell and GRIFF! He talked about his new song, “I Agree.” He talks about being blessed with fans in Africa and the Caribbean, and wanting to continue showing love to the culture with another song. “I Agree” Jonathan says, just came out of melody he thought of. He talks about aiming for something that gets people to say yes to what God is saying about them in a fun, positive way.

He talks about having worshipped in a bunch of different denominations, and being able to have diverse experiences of worship, which influences the universal themes in his music. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Jason & Jonathan Nelson On Why They Haven’t Made An Album Together Yet [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED:  Jonathan Nelson On Why “Fearless” Is His Greatest Work Yet [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jason Nelson Talks About How His Songs Will Impact People [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 week ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18