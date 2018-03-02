Jonathan Nelson On The Benefits Of A Diverse Worship Experience [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Jonathan Nelson was hanging out in the “Get Up!” studio with Erica Campbell and GRIFF! He talked about his new song, “I Agree.” He talks about being blessed with fans in Africa and the Caribbean, and wanting to continue showing love to the culture with another song. “I Agree” Jonathan says, just came out of melody he thought of. He talks about aiming for something that gets people to say yes to what God is saying about them in a fun, positive way.

He talks about having worshipped in a bunch of different denominations, and being able to have diverse experiences of worship, which influences the universal themes in his music. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

