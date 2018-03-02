Love Talking: Be There For The Ones You Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talks about the importance of supporting the people you love. While visiting Atlanta and exhausted, she made the effort to see some of her friends who were having events while she was in town. The temptation to blow it off and go to sleep is real, but the truth is, you can always nap later. Sometimes, your love allows you to go beyond that fatigue.

If you love somebody, it’s important to make sure you’re there for them. Sometimes, you’ve just got to sacrifice a little bit and make the time. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

