Erica Campbell talks about the importance of supporting the people you love. While visiting Atlanta and exhausted, she made the effort to see some of her friends who were having events while she was in town. The temptation to blow it off and go to sleep is real, but the truth is, you can always nap later. Sometimes, your love allows you to go beyond that fatigue.
If you love somebody, it’s important to make sure you’re there for them. Sometimes, you’ve just got to sacrifice a little bit and make the time. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Love Talking: Pursue Peace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: The Beauty Of Keeping Your Word [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: What You Want From Your Relationship [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
- Love Talking: Be There For The Ones You Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
- Radio One Raleigh Raises Over 120K For St. Jude!
- Jonathan Nelson On The Benefits Of A Diverse Worship Experience [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Registration Starts Monday! Here’s Everything You Need To Know To Sign Up For The City Of Raleigh’s Affordable Summer Camps
- SpeakHER Podcast Episode 1: Black Lives Matter Co-Founder, Patrisse Cullors
- Rev. Billy Graham’s Funeral “America’s Pastor”
- List Of Free Weekend Community Events
- Mary J. Blige Says She Made No Money From Oscar-Nominated Performance in ‘Mudbound’