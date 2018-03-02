Lifestyle
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 1: Black Lives Matter Co-Founder, Patrisse Cullors

The Black Lives Matter co-founder discusses her riveting memoir, "When They Call You a Terrorist."

In honor of Women's History Month, HelloBeautiful has launched a weekly podcast where we sat down with women who are making change in real time. We present the first of five episodes of the SpeakHER podcast.

Our first guest is Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter. Cullors is one of the most prominent activists advocating for the advancement of the disenfranchised. In January, she released her stirring memoir, "When They Call You a Terrorist," which covers her formative years growing up in Los Angeles and the path that led to her calling of activist, author and artist. Cullors also discussed who creatively inspires her, and why Janelle Monae and the women of "Black Panther" are forever our baes.

Listen to episode 1 here:

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and "American history"! We have our own sheroes! And with news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we've been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

