Rev. Billy Graham’s Funeral “America’s Pastor”

Melissa Wade

Posted 28 mins ago
Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

 

Rev. Billy Graham deemed as “America’s Pastor” will be laid to rest today.  Mourners were already taking their seats hours before the scheduled noon start time of the service in a tent on the grounds of Graham’s library in Charlotte. The invitation-only crowd of about 2,000 is expected to include President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The service will also be streamed live online.

Graham’s oldest son, Rev. Franklin Graham, will deliver the main funeral message after shorter messages from Billy Graham’s three daughters and younger son and sister. The service, expected to last about 90 minutes, also includes prayers by pastors from as close as Charlotte and as far away as Asia.

The funeral planning began a decade ago with Billy Graham himself, and it also reflects his family’s desire to capture the feeling of the crusades that made the world’s best-known Protestant preacher of his era.

