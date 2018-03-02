List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE]
Quartet Night
Event Date:
03/03/2018
Event Time:
4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Fayetteville Deliverance Evangelistic Center
Address Line 1:
517 Mt. Gilead Drive
City, State, Zip:
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Event Description:
Quartet Night Celebrating the Birthday of Pastor Larry E. Hilton. Featured guests include: Minister Larry Chason, The Joyful Rivernaires, The Voices of Distinction, NC, Forgiven Favor, Greater Purpose, The Gospel Travelers, McLauchlin Chapel male Chorus, Raeford and Spring Hill Baptist Church Male Chorus. The public is invited. Free Event!
Event Contact:
Sheila A McLaughlin
Event Contact Number:
(910)527-6802
Event Contact Email:
sheilaaka@yahoo.com
41st Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date:
03//02/2018-03/11/2018
Event Time:
7:30pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Miracle Temple Church
Address Line 1:
1070 Winslow Street
City, State, Zip:
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Event Description:
Theme: From Vision to Victory
Speakers: Apostle & Dr. H.J. Clark,Bishop J.C. Monroe
Pastor Willie Purcell, Pastor Willie B. Jackson
Bishop Melvin Lambert, Bishop E. DiggsDine out Saturday March 10, with Apostle Bennie Kelly
Celebrating our 50th Church anniversary. Please come out, and help us celebrate this grand occasion. To all former/current members, and open to the public. Come and enjoy great singing, praising, and a wonderful skit.
:
True Believers Youth Rainbow Tea
Event Date:
03/03/2018
Event Time:
4:00pm – 7:00pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Evans Grove Baptist Church
Address Line 1:
12700 Creedmoor Road
City, State, Zip:
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Event Description:
Enjoy an evening of fellowship, fun, food, door prizes, youth presentations representing the colors of the rainbow according to God’s Word, and more.
The Sixth Annual St. Paul Village Community 5K Walk/Run will be held at McDougle Middle School, 900 Old Fayetteville Road in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, March 3, 2018 starting at 9:00 a.m. There will be prizes for winners, the top 3 overall female and male winners will receive prizes and medals. Also, there are 14 different age groups in which each female and male will be award $25 gift cards. There will be a family friendly atmosphere with kid-approved games and light refreshments.
The registration fees are: Early Bird before 2/01/2018: $20 Individual and $40 Family;
after 2/01/2018 $25 Individual and $45 Family (family depending on the number of children). Every paid entrant will receive a free T-shirt.
Proceeds from the event will primarily benefit St. Paul Village. To fulfill the congregation’s commitment to assisting in the community, a percentage of the proceeds will be distributed to two local non-profits – Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc. (TROSA) and the Arc of the Triangle.
This event is for anyone interested in H.O.P.E (Helping Other People Everyday) using The Power Of The Crowd in network marketing. If you are looking for a more fulfilling life? If you enjoy meeting people! If you would like to feed the hungry. Join Us!!
Event Contact:
Sharon Davis
Event Contact Number:
(910)218-0009
Event Contact Email:
Sharonadavis@hotmail
:
Delta Psi Epsilon Christian Sorority Informational
Event Date:
03/03/2018
Event Time:
3pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Cameron Village Regional Library
Address Line 1:
1930 Clark Avenue
City, State, Zip:
Raleigh, NC 27605
Event Description:
We are a Christian Greek Sorority! Come learn more about who the ladies of Delta Psi Epsilon Christian Sorority, Inc. We will share our ministry initiatives, mission for our community, information on our other chapters, foundations of our ministry, steps to becoming a member and more!
Event Contact:
Teresa Satchell
Event Contact Number:
—
Event Contact Email:
dpsie.raleighdurham@gmail.com
Event Web Site:
deltapsiepsilon.com
Live Fire Training Exercise
Event Date:
03/03/2018
Event Time:
9:00am
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:
195 W. David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:
Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:
Firefighters from Robeson Community College and the Parkton Fire Department is inviting the Community to a Live Fire Training Exercise! The training will consist of burning down the former First Missionary Baptist Church, located at 102 Washington Street (Martin Luther King Street), Parkton, NC. There will be a Pre-burn meeting @ 8:00AM and live fire scenarios. For additional information or questions please contact, CPT Nowak @ 910.978.3527 or Pastor Kenneth @ 910.858.3779.