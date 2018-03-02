List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Event Description:

The Sixth Annual St. Paul Village Community 5K Walk/Run will be held at McDougle Middle School, 900 Old Fayetteville Road in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, March 3, 2018 starting at 9:00 a.m. There will be prizes for winners, the top 3 overall female and male winners will receive prizes and medals. Also, there are 14 different age groups in which each female and male will be award $25 gift cards. There will be a family friendly atmosphere with kid-approved games and light refreshments. The registration fees are: Early Bird before 2/01/2018: $20 Individual and $40 Family; after 2/01/2018 $25 Individual and $45 Family (family depending on the number of children). Every paid entrant will receive a free T-shirt. To register online go to http://www.sportoften.com/event/25429/saint-paul-village-community-walk-&-5k-run—2017 Proceeds from the event will primarily benefit St. Paul Village. To fulfill the congregation’s commitment to assisting in the community, a percentage of the proceeds will be distributed to two local non-profits – Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc. (TROSA) and the Arc of the Triangle. Learn more about the St. Paul Village and the history of the 5K at the Church’s website http://www.stpaulamechapelhill.org , by emailing the Church at stpaulamechur25@bellsouth.net , or by calling the church at 919-967-3961.