Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Koryn Hawthorne Reacts To Her Stellar Awards Nods, Being Included In The ‘Greenleaf’ Soundtrack [EXCLUSIVE]

The Light Staff

Posted 18 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

RCA Inspiration artist Koryn Hawthorne had a pretty epic year repping the Kingdom. Not only was she a part of the soundtrack for OWN series, Greenleaf, but she made the WOW Gospel (2018) compilation CD, hit no. 1 on Billboard gospel charts for her “Won’t He Do It” single, and now she’s nominated for two Stellar Awards.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Press play up as she discusses what it’s like being nominated for “New Artist of the Year” & “Contemporary Female Artist of the Year” at this upcoming Stellar Awards, what’s new in her world and more in her exclusive interview with Maurette Brown Clark.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette! Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Tasha Cobbs, Kierra Sheard & Bishop William Murphy at ONE PLACE LIVE Tour ATL!

22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following

16 photos Launch gallery

22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following

Continue reading 22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following

22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 week ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18