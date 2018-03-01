Erica Campbell Explains Why Segregation Should Have No Place In God’s Music [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell talks about Bethel Music, a group she is very fond of, that technically makes “Christian” music, not “Gospel” music. She laments over how segregated Sundays are, as well as the gospel genre.

Music has no color- we give it color. Erica finds the separation between “Gospel” and “Christian” music to be very silly , and she’s on a mission to make a difference and try to unite everybody under God. Click on the audio player to hear more from this inspiring clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

