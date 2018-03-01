Byron Cage On Why Teaching Biology Is A Ministry For Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Byron Cage talks about pastoring House Of United Believers for about six years, and how he ended up falling into unexpectedly. He also talks about working in Dekalb County schools in Atlanta as a biology teacher, and explains how teaching is a ministry to him, since teachers really have the chance to empower students.

Byron also discusses why he has so much love and support for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. He also explains why monetary donations to St. Jude are more than just money- they are actually equivalent to time in a sense. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

