Charles Jenkins Shares Scripture That Made Him Realize God Is Positive [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 15 hours ago
Charles Jenkins was hanging out with Erica Campbell and GRIFF during the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital Radiothon. He talked about why he wanted to remix his song, “Grace,” so many times, with different artists such as Le’Aandria and Kim Burrell. He talks about his “Positive Air” movement, and how he is shifting the idea that church is a mean place. “Mean, judgmental Christians are a result of bad teaching,” he says.

Plus, Charles talks about the scripture he read that made him realize that God is positive, not negative. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Charles Jenkins is a multi award-winning songwriter, Hit maker, Billboard #1 Music Producer, 9 time Stellar award-winning recording artist, Soul Train Music Award Nominee, Multi-Dove Music Award Nominee, & was named Black Enterprise Magazine’s Urban Business Game Changer under 40. Charles is the Founder and CEO of Inspired People, a music company that has delivered 6 Billboard #1 honors, tens of millions of streams, in a tough market in 4 short years. The honors include including, 2 Billboard #1 albums (The Best of Both Worlds & Any Given Sunday), 2 Billboard hit singles including the global worship anthem Awesome and his chart topping global smash WAR, and 2 Billboard year end chart #1 honors (most streamed 2015, most airplay 2015). Jenkins has also received a GRAMMY® certificate for his songwriting contribution on Israel Houghton’s GRAMMY® award winning album Alive In South Africa. Charles has also been a featured artist for several of America’s marquis events including Essence Fest, Jay Z’s Made In America, NBC’s Beyond AD, an Inaugural Ball for President Barack Obama and more. Charles’ music has also been licensed by CNN, NBC, The History Channel, TV One, BET and many more. Additionally in April of 2016 Charles was honored by Premier Gospel in London for his song “Awesome” being voted London’s favorite song. Charles has worked with GRAMMY® award winning producers such as Warryn Campbell, Rodney Jerkins, Harmony Samuels, and many more. Finally Charles’ life mantra is “Don’t Box Me In” and his life’s passion is to inspire the world to better and help others advance in life!

