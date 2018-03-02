Charles Jenkins Shares Scripture That Made Him Realize God Is Positive [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Charles Jenkins was hanging out with Erica Campbell and GRIFF during the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital Radiothon. He talked about why he wanted to remix his song, “Grace,” so many times, with different artists such as Le’Aandria and Kim Burrell. He talks about his “Positive Air” movement, and how he is shifting the idea that church is a mean place. “Mean, judgmental Christians are a result of bad teaching,” he says.

Plus, Charles talks about the scripture he read that made him realize that God is positive, not negative. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

