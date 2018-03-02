Love Talking: Pursue Peace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell kicks off this Love Talk with Psalsm 34:14, which instructs us to “seek peace and pursue it.” Often times, we spend so much energy trying to be right, that we’re not seeking unity. Love and peace should always be present, even during very difficult times.

Follow @GetUpErica

God blesses unity; He blesses the one who is bringing peace to the situation. This goes for all kinds of relationships and situations, from friendship to parenthood. It’s not automatic- it takes you to do the work to seek peace. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: The Beauty Of Keeping Your Word [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: What You Want From Your Relationship [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Plan In Advance (For Valentine’s Day) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: