YouTube Star Patricia Bright Shines On The Newest Cover Of Glamour UK

Long gone are the days when only one size, shade, and celebrity status was featured on the front of a magazine. And while we still have a long way to go in the discussion and fight for inclusivity, platforms like blogging, creative spaces, and even Youtube have allowed for people to be seen and heard.
Look mummy, we made it! My first ever front cover for a magazine. I read @glamouruk in awe growing up. It inspired me and triggered my first sparks and love of fashion and beauty. Never did I ever imagine that a South London girl like me who isn’t a model & considers herself to be fairly average, could be in the amazing and blessed position I am in today. I know there are many who look up and across to me and see themselves in my story and journey. So we’ve done this together darlings 💕and there is so much more to come!😉 #glamouruk #yourbeautyyourrules
For Glamour UK’s latest cover, Patricia Bright graces the cover in her full, melanin glory! Bright is a London-based, Nigerian Youtuber who currently boasts over 1 million followers and counting. She’s not, however, an average Youtuber or someone you may “expect” is pretty much a celebrity. Bright is literally that…bright! Her funny humor and silly nature make her relatable to countless people. She’s organic with content and constantly shares the trueness of being a mother, an influencer, a wife, and an entrepreneur. If anything, every single one of Patricia’s viewers (myself included), feel like part of her family. So Bright’s transcendence into the milli club was not only a big deal for women, but for Brown women who oftentimes don’t see themselves tapping into those spheres of influencement. Realistically, we oftentimes see the same aesthetic pushed for Black women, and while we celebrate them all, it’s imperative that the Jackie Aina’s and the Patricia Bright’s of the world are included.
RELATED: These Black Beauty YouTubers Show The Truth About Tarte’s Newest Foundation Launch
For the famed publication, Bright opened up on a variety of things in regards to her life that we can all take away from. And yes, she did not shy away from discussing the fact that she still is learning to grow confidence in herself and on the importance of representation.
On being comfortable with who she is:
“My reality might be a bit more squidgy, but I’m still comfortable with who I am and not being perfect. And if I want to change things, that’s great, too. Real beauty comes from who you are on the inside and as I’ve grown into myself, I’ve realized that beauty genuinely is in the eye of the beholder. There will be people who find you beautiful regardless of society’s beauty standards, so find that group. Find the people who love you.”
On the representation she looked for growing up:
“When I was growing up, there weren’t many Black celebrities in the UK. So, I looked to American women like Oprah and Tyra Banks. I didn’t know much about Naomi Campbell, but now I appreciate how great she is. I’ve seen her at events and she has this amazing grace. When she walks into the room, everyone looks up.”
Not to mention her amazing video where she dishes on 10 things you may not know about her:
We’re so excited to see someone who has worked so hard to get a cover! What an amazing node to #BlackGirlMagic but also the power of doing the work and watching the seeds grow. We can’t wait for what Patricia has next. Check out the full interview over on Glamour UK.
DON’T MISS:
Atlanta YouTuber Proposes During Maternity Shoot & Our Hearts Melt
Youtube Vlogger Malibu Dollface Reads Kim Kardashian & Jeffree Star For Filth
Mommy Talk: Kelly Rowland Starts Her Own YouTube Channel
35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration
35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration
1. Naptural851 of 35
2. GlamTwinz3342 of 35
3. JourneyTo WaistLength3 of 35
4. NaturalNeiicey4 of 35
5. Raven Elyse5 of 35
6. Roxanna Renea6 of 35
7. Amber Ansah7 of 35
8. Jasmine Brown8 of 35
9. Joyjah9 of 35
10. Snatched by Sharmel10 of 35
11. TheBrilliantBeauty11 of 35
12. Sadora Paris12 of 35
13. Kaice Alea13 of 35
14. Wendy Joseph14 of 35
15. Chizi Duru15 of 35
16. Lexis Hair16 of 35
17. Tyiece17 of 35
18. Hair Mary18 of 35
19. TheChicNatural19 of 35
20. Freedom Styles20 of 35
21. Halfrican Beaute21 of 35
22. Bri Hall22 of 35
23. Joi Wade23 of 35
24. Jewellianna Palencia24 of 35
25. Napp Queen25 of 35
26. Ebony’s Curly TV26 of 35
27. What Lies Beneath The Weave27 of 35
28. IAMTRAEH28 of 35
29. allofdestiny29 of 35
30. TheNotoriousKIA30 of 35
31. Melissa Denise31 of 35
32. ULoveMegz32 of 35
33. Brianne LIVE33 of 35
34. NICKYBNATURAL34 of 35
35. Kaye Wright35 of 35